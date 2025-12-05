Price of completed housing in Spain rises 13.4% year-on-year in November

Alphavalue / Divacons | Housing purchases by legal entities in 2024 reached their highest level since 2007, although this increase did not alter the structure of the market, as individuals continue to account for more than 89% of these transactions in Spain. On the other hand, the price of completed housing in Spain rose by 13.4% year-on-year in November, according to the Tinsa IMIE general price index, due to the imbalance between increased demand and the persistent shortage of supply in the property market.