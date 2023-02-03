€146 million: Sánchez doubles propaganda spending of last PP government

The year 2023 is marked by the regional and municipal elections in May and the general elections in December. This fact is noticeable in the budgets dedicated by the Government to institutional advertising. The plan approved in the last Council of Ministers foresees an expenditure of €145.98 million in campaigns of all kinds.



Since Sánchez arrived at the Moncloa, the number of institutional campaigns has not stopped growing. From the 92 that Mariano Rajoy launched in 2017, the year prior to his departure from the Government, it has gone to the 193 planned for this 2023. More than double. Economic spending has also increased exponentially: from just over €70 million that year to almost €146 million this year. Twice as many campaigns, twice as much money.



The entire government benefits from this wave of institutional messages. However, it is the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge that stands out with 53 campaigns, more than a quarter of the total. In terms of investment, it is Nadia Calviño’s ministry, Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, that will spend the most: 21.6 million euros to publicise the government’s economic projects.



And all this deployment with a priority objective: “To communicate programmes and public actions of social relevance and interest”.