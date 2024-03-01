Aena say IAG’s takeover of Air Europa would strengthen Barajas hub and Spanish economy

Link Securities| The president of Aena, Maurici Lucena, has defended the increase in airport taxes by 4.09% from 1 March despite obtaining record profits in 2023, which he has justified, in part, by the “efficiency” in its operations, the newspaper Expansión published yesterday. He argued his position because it complies with the law that regulates Aena and, secondly, out of respect for Aena’s shareholders.

In addition, Lucena has expressed his support for the successful acquisition of Air Europa by the holding company IAG. For Aena there is a fundamental element, which is the Barajas hub, with an eminent orientation towards Latin America, but which aspires to look towards other latitudes, especially the Middle East and Asia. The purchase is good for Aena and for the prospects of the Spanish economy, which would be a little worse off without the hub. The operation would strengthen Barajas, said the president of Aena, who hopes that the European Commission (EC) will reconcile general and particular interests.