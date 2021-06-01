Airbus Transforms Its Madrid’s Plant In The City Of Getafe Into Europe’s Third Largest Aerospace Facility

The European aerospace group Airbus has established its third largest industrial complex in Madrid, specifically Getafe, a city at the south of the region, becoming the company’s third centre after Toulouse and Hamburg. This involves an expansion of the Getafe centre – now renamed Campus Futura – which concentrates activities for the design, manufacture and assembly of electronic structures and equipment for space systems and civil and military aircraft.

“The future is to develop advanced industry capabilities to support next-generation designs, developments and aeronautical programmes, with a special focus on the technologies required for sustainable aviation. Campus Futura is a space where we can work more flexibly and collaboratively, and it shows how collaboration and diversity are the keys to increasing effectiveness and innovation”, said Alberto Gutiérrez, president of Airbus Spain, at the opening of the campus.

The new facilities can accommodate 1,600 employees and occupy a plot of approximately 51,200 square metres, 33,500 of which correspond to the lot area and the rest to the buildings. This project was conceived ten years ago as a strategic decision to promote Getafe as the company’s centre of gravity in Spain and to transfer the Barajas offices. It is based on three pillars: agility, adaptability and innovation.

Its design integrates open workspaces, areas for discussion and co-creation, green spaces and the use of digital technologies to make the work more flexible and efficient. The buildings are laid out in an “H”-shape in order to foster interaction between the buildings, like on a university campus, and in order to encourage dialogue between the various teams and improve employee well-being. The project has been developed entirely with BIM (Building Information Modelling), which allows employees to work in real time while sharing information in the cloud and to integrate the multiple facets of the building.