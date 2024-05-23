Amazon to invest €15.7 billion in data centres in Aragon

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest €15.7 billion to expand its three data centres in Huesca, El Burgo de Ebro and Villanueva de Gállego (Zaragoza), and add a new enclave in Zaragoza, which is expected to create 6,800 new jobs in the region. This is the largest technological investment made to date in Spain and southern Europe.

According to the President of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, “the investment announced today is unique in the history of technological investment, both in our region and in Spain, and positions Aragon not only as a technological power in Spain, but also as a technological hub of the first order on a continental and world level”.

Suzana Curic, general manager of AWS in Spain and Portugal has highlighted that “Aragon was always our winning horse when we were evaluating where to locate our data centres”.

This investment of €15.7 billion multiplies by six the company’s original plan, which was announced in 2021 and which envisaged an investment of €2.5 billion and the creation of 1,300 jobs.