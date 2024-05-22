Top Stories

Banco Santander now largest capitalised bank in EU with €76,121m, ahead of BNP

TOPICS:
Banco Santander office

Posted By: The Corner 22nd May 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Cantabrian bank managed to overtake BNP Paribas as the bank with the largest capitalisation in the European Union, with a value of some €76.121 billion.

The milestone came about because BNP Paribas’ share price on Tuesday discounted the dividend it will pay in the near future. When shares are quoted ex-dividend, there is always a downward adjustment in their value.

Santander’s capitalisation on Tuesday stood at €76.121 billion, with its share price falling 1.37% to €4.8112 at 15:00.

BNP was trading at a price of €67.22 per share, a fall of 7.79% compared to Monday. As a result, its stock market value has fallen to €76,013 million.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.