Top Stories

Bank of Spain expects Spanish economy to grow faster than eurozone in 2023-2025

TOPICS:
Bank of Spain

Posted By: The Corner 19th October 2023

Banca March: Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, expects the Spanish economy to grow faster than the eurozone as a whole in the short and medium term. According to the ECB’s projections, Spain will record GDP growth of 2.3% in 2023, 1.8% in 2023 and 2% in 2024 compared to the euro zone (0.7%, 1% and 1.5%, respectively). De Cos lists the various reasons why the country is experiencing this acceleration compared to other major European economies: the sectoral composition, in which services account for a significant weight in Spain (75%), with a lower relative importance of manufacturing industry (18%). Likewise, less dependence on key exports such as Chinese exports and Russian gas have contributed to the fact that the drag from the Chinese economy and the energy crisis have had a lesser impact. On the other side of the coin, high interest rates may be a burden on Spanish households, as a result of the 70% of variable rate mortgages.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.