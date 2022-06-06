BBVA’s combined NII could grow 8-10% CAGR in next 3 years: Overweight, T.P. 7,30 eur/share

Morgan Stanley | After putting behind it the acquisition of Garanti (it now controls 86%), we believe BBVA’s focus will gradually return to its businesses in Mexico and Spain. These contribute to 90% of the 2022-2024 profits and where the sensitivity to rates has been underestimated. Based on our analysis, the combined NII will be able to grow 8-10% CAGR in the next three years, beating the consensus assumption. A 0.7x TBV for a ROTE of 11-12%. We reiterate our Overweight stance, with Target Price of 7,30 euros/share.