CAF to supply electric buses to Cagliari, metro units to Naples and trams to Palermo for more than €150m

Posted By: The Corner 10th July 2023

Link Securities | CAF informed the CNMV on Thursday that three Italian cities, Cagliari, Naples and Palermo have placed their trust in CAF to make decisive progress in their transformation towards sustainable urban mobility.

The CAF Group will supply electric buses to Cagliari in Sardinia, metro units to Naples and trams to Palermo, the capital of Sicily. According to the company, these contracts confirm CAF’s strong value proposition as a provider of a wide range of zero emission urban transport solutions. The amount of the three aforementioned contracts exceeds €150 million.

