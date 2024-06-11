Company start-ups hit record highs since 2007 after soaring by 36.3% in April

CdM | Company creation in April recorded its highest figure for this month since 2007, increasing by 36.3% compared to April last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). In total, 11,752 companies were created. The capital subscribed for their incorporation registered an annual increase of 72.1% and the average capital subscribed (€41,100) increased by 26.3%.

The activity with the highest subscribed capital of mercantile companies created was real estate, finance and insurance, with €296.255 million. On the other hand, Information and communications presented the lowest capital, with €3.89 million.

Meanwhile, the number of mercantile companies dissolved increased by 19.6% in annual rate. Of these, 82.7% did so voluntarily.

By main economic activity, 18.2% of the mercantile companies created in April corresponded to Trade, and 16.6% to Real estate, finance and insurance. As for the companies dissolved, 19.5% belonged to Trade and 16.6% to Construction.

On the other hand, 2,830 companies increased their capital, 25.3% more than in April 2023. The capital subscribed in capital increases grew by 37.7%.

By Autonomous Communities, Extremadura (91.0%), Comunidad Foral de Navarra (84.3%) and Cantabria (66.1%) presented the greatest annual increases in the number of mercantile companies created. La Rioja (11.1%), Castilla y León (14.8%) and Principado de Asturias (15.5%) recorded the smallest increases.