Ence says it has signed a contract with a major brewery for conversion of thermal processes based on gas, fuel oil or coke

Link Securities| The company’s president, Ignacio Colmenares, has claimed that the company has signed a contract with a major brewery based on the transformation of thermal processes based on gas, fuel oil or coke by a pure electric solution or a mixed solution with biomass depending on the temperature and pressure at which companies need steam. The ENC executive also pointed out that before the end of this month the company expects to close another contract with a very important food company for this line of business.

Asked about the company’s calculations on how the price of energy will affect it in terms of competitiveness, Colmenares stressed that its forecasts point to a decrease in the price of energy and that in a couple of years it will be below €40/MWh.

Colmenares believes that there are great opportunities to sell with a stable generation like theirs, and to sell power to industries at base time. Now, for example, they are studying two types of PPAs (long-term contracts) in which they would sell their energy, he said. On the one hand, they are considering an hourly PPA because, he explained, there are IT and new technology companies that do not want to buy a green certificate, which is a screen, but want to be sure that hour by hour they have renewable energy.