Acciona and Sacyr chosen by Basque Rail Network to build section of Bilbao underground

Posted By: The Corner 18th June 2023

Link Securities | A temporary joint venture (UTE in its Spanish initials) in which Acciona and Sacyr participate has been selected by ETS Euskal Trenbide Sarea (Basque Rail Network) to build the second section of Line 5 of the Bilbao Metropolitan Railway between Aperribai and Galdakao, with an extension of 2.8 kilometres, the digital portal CapitalBolsa.com reported yesterday. The works will include the platform and track superstructure of the section, the stations of Bengoetxe and Galdakao, and the ventilation and emergency galleries of Olabarrieta and Abusu. The project has been awarded with a budget of €88.1 million and a 48-month completion period.

The joint venture in charge of the section is made up of ANA, SCYR, Altuna y Uria, and Bycam in equal parts, and has been chosen among five consortiums to carry out the project due to its extensive experience in the execution of railway tunnels, which is the greatest technical complexity of the project.

