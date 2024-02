Link Securities| Spanish perfume and cosmetics multinational Puig has completed the banking syndicate that will lead its Initial Public Offering (IPO), expected before the summer, Expansión newspaper reports. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the banks leading the placement as global coordinators. In second place are Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Caixabank and Santander and in third place are BBVA and Banco Sabadell.

