Abu Dhabi renewables group Masdar reportedly considering acquiring stake in Iberdrola’s renewables assets

Link Securities | Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s renewables group, is considering acquiring a stake in Iberdrola’s (IBE) renewable assets in the United States, according to Expansión.

It would be a first move following the deal sealed last December, when the two groups agreed on an alliance to analyse investment opportunities valued at €15 billion. The initial agreement contemplated investments in offshore wind and hydrogen projects in several countries, including the United States.

According to Bloomberg yesterday, Masdar is interested in buying part of Iberdrola’s onshore renewable assets in the US. Iberdrola has spent months looking for a partner to help it invest in thousands of megawatts in the US.