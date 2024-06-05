Top Stories

House prices rise 1% in May, surpassing 2007 crisis peak

CdM | The price of used housing in Spain has registered a rise of 1% during the month of May, standing at €2,120/m2. This figure is the record for the price of used housing in Spain, surpassing the previous record set in June 2007, according to data compiled by idealista.

By Autonomous Communities, all show higher prices than last month. The Balearic Islands (1.6%) lead the increases, followed by Navarre (1.4%), Andalusia (1.2%), Valencia (1.2%), Madrid (1.1%), Extremadura (1.1%), Catalonia (1.1%) and Galicia (1%).

Below 1% are the increases in the Canary Islands (0.7%), Cantabria (0.5%), Asturias (0.4%), Castilla-La Mancha (0.3%), Aragón (0.2%), Euskadi (0.2%), La Rioja (0.2%), Región de Murcia (0.2%) and Castilla y León (0.1%).

The Balearic Islands, with €4,322/m2 is the most expensive autonomous region, followed by the Community of Madrid (€3,406/m2).

They are followed by the Basque Country (€2,926/m2), the Canary Islands (€2,572/m2) and Catalonia (€2,403/m2). On the opposite side of the table we find Castilla-La Mancha (€936/m2 ), Extremadura (€996/m2 ) and Castilla y León (€1,189/m2), which are the cheapest regions.

