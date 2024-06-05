Top Stories

S&P 500 CEOs earn 200 times more than their employees in 2023

Emisores | Senior executives at S&P 500 index companies earned a total salary package in 2023 that was 13% higher than in the previous year, according to an analysis by Associated Press based on data from Equilar. For CEOs, the rise was 12.6%, to an average annual total compensation of $16.3 million – the equivalent of €14.99 million – which was 200 times more than the average salary earned by employees of the companies they lead. “Nearly two dozen CEOs had a 50% or more increase” in their pay, according to the analysis.

The highest paid CEO out of the sample of 341 analysed was Hock Tan of Broadcom Inc. at $162 million – almost €149 million. Broadcom, a company that makes chips for artificial intelligence, has increased its market capitalisation under Tang’s tenure from $3.8 billion in 2009 to $645 billion as of 23 May, according to the same source.

Other notable salaries last year included $63.2 million for Apple’s Tim Cook and $49.8 million for Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Although Elon Musk is not supposed to receive a salary as CEO of Tesla, the same source values his shareholding in the company at around $45 billion -€41.39 billion-.

