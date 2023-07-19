House sales in Spain fall by -6.4% year-on-year in May, compared with previous month’s -8.1%

Alphavalue / Divacons| The sale and purchase of homes recorded a -6.4% drop in May compared to the same month last year, to a total of 56,137 operations, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday. With this annual decline, which is almost two points lower than that recorded in April (-8.1%), the sale and purchase of homes has now been negative for four months.

By segment, it is worth noting that 19% of the dwellings transferred by sale and purchase in May were new and 81% used, with the number of transactions on new homes increasing by +4.1% compared to May 2022, while the number of used homes fell by -8.6%.