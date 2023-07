Banca March: G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in India to discuss reforming multilateral arrangements between development banks and easing the debt burden on developing countries. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has held talks with her Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman with the aim of strengthening relations with the Asian country.

