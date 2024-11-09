House sales in Spain increase 12.5% year-on-year, square metre up by 4.2%

Link Securities | According to data published by the General Council of Notaries and reported by the newspaper Expansión, 55,033 home sales and purchases were signed in September, representing an increase of 12.5% year-on-year. By type of property, sales of flats increased by 11.4% in September in year-on-year terms, reaching 41,712 units, while sales of single-family homes increased by 16.2% in year-on-year terms, to 13,321 units.

The average price per square metre stood at €1,757 in September, a rise of 4.2% year-on-year. Flat prices rose by 5.6% year-on-year to €1,990 per square metre, while the price of single-family homes averaged €1,356 per square metres, up 2.4% year-on-year.