Housing sales fall by 8% in April for third consecutive month, 43,311 transactions

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the sale of used housing fell by 9.0% in April at a year-on-year rate, to 35,057 transactions, in what was the biggest drop in this year-on-year rate in a month since January 2021. Meanwhile, new home sales and purchases fell by 4.2% in the month analysed, to 8,354 transactions.

This variable has fallen in seven of the last eight months. Overall, housing sales and purchases fell by 8.1% year-on-year in April, to 43,311 transactions, which represents the lowest figure in two years, after three months of declines. Compared with March, housing sales and purchases fell by 22.4% in April, their biggest fall in an April since 2020, just after the pandemic was declared.

Of the homes transferred in April, 91.9% were free dwellings and 8.1% were protected. In total, the sale and purchase of free housing fell by 8.5% year-on-year in April, to 39,809 transactions, while the sale and purchase of protected housing fell by 3.6%, to 3,502 transactions.

In the 4M2023 period, housing sales and purchases fell by 3.4%. In the case of used housing, sales and purchases fell by 3.3%, while sales and purchases of new housing declined by 4%.