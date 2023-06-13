Top Stories

Housing sales fall by 8% in April for third consecutive month, 43,311 transactions

TOPICS:
Spain home sales fell 3.3% in 2019 vs yr-earlier; housing prices rose 7.2%

Posted By: The Corner 13th June 2023

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the sale of used housing fell by 9.0% in April at a year-on-year rate, to 35,057 transactions, in what was the biggest drop in this year-on-year rate in a month since January 2021. Meanwhile, new home sales and purchases fell by 4.2% in the month analysed, to 8,354 transactions.

This variable has fallen in seven of the last eight months. Overall, housing sales and purchases fell by 8.1% year-on-year in April, to 43,311 transactions, which represents the lowest figure in two years, after three months of declines. Compared with March, housing sales and purchases fell by 22.4% in April, their biggest fall in an April since 2020, just after the pandemic was declared.

Of the homes transferred in April, 91.9% were free dwellings and 8.1% were protected. In total, the sale and purchase of free housing fell by 8.5% year-on-year in April, to 39,809 transactions, while the sale and purchase of protected housing fell by 3.6%, to 3,502 transactions.

In the 4M2023 period, housing sales and purchases fell by 3.4%. In the case of used housing, sales and purchases fell by 3.3%, while sales and purchases of new housing declined by 4%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.