Indra to transform mobility in Brisbane with state-of-the-art public transport technology in its clean vehicles

Link Securities| The company is already implementing in the new green and clean BRT vehicles of Brisbane Metro (Australia), the most advanced technology for public transport management, which has been successfully tested in a pilot thanks to which Brisbane City Council will be able to validate and work with the company in the final design of the solution, according to Europa Press on Friday.

The Brisbane Metro project will transform Brisbane’s mobility, improve accessibility, reduce congestion and increase the use of public transport in Australia’s third most populous city, which will host the 2032 Olympic Games. Brisbane Metro will operate along 21 kilometres of existing and upgraded busways, using 100% electric vehicles, with the capacity to carry large numbers of passengers and operate a high-frequency service.