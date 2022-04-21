IMF Downgrades Spain’s Growth Forecast Again: To 4.8% In 2022 And 3.3% In 2023

Link Securities | The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered for the second consecutive time the growth forecasts for Spain within a general downward revision of the global GDP for 2022, as reported by the newspaper elEconomista.

Spain’s economy will grow by 4.8% in 2022, one point less than in January’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) and 1.6 points less than in October 2021, when the agency predicted a solid 6.4% GDP growth for the national economy. Then, neither the omicron variant of the coronavirus nor the war in Ukraine were among the variables shaping that forecast. By 2023, the IMF forecasts a 3.3% GDP advance in Spain, down 0.5 points from the January report, but up 0.7 points from the October 2021 report.