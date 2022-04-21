Copying The Portuguese Regulated Electricity Tariff System In Spain Would Reduce The Price By 40%, According To The Chairman Of Iberdrola

The chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, yesterday called for a modification of the regulated electricity tariff (PVPC): “We have a differential element which is the design of our regulated tariff, unique in Europe. If a design similar to that of other countries is made, the regulated tariff, which only affects ten percent of the energy consumed in Spain, could fall by between 30% and 40%”, he told the media at the inauguration of the new Wallbox plant in Barcelona’s Zona Franca.

According to Sánchez Galán, “Anything that makes us less Europe is not good for Spain. Let’s change the bad design we have, which is the design of the regulated tariff, doing it like Portugal, we would reduce the tariff by almost half”, he said.

The Iberdrola chairman also announced at the inauguration that it is the first company to acquire the Hypernova super-fast public chargers developed by Wallbox with the purchase of the first units as part of a batch of 10,000 chargers. The new factory facility will have the capacity to produce one million chargers per year by 2025. Already operational for a few months, Wallbox has invested 9 million euros in the construction of this 11,220 square metre plant, which currently employs more than 200 people, a figure that Wallbox plans to increase to 500 by 2025.