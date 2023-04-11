Natural gas imports from Russia up 151.4% in February compared to February 2022

Imports of natural gas to Spain from Russia soared by 151.4% in February compared to the same month last year, reaching 5,465 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to data from the Corporation of Strategic Reserves of Petroleum Products (Cores).



Russia is the third largest supplier of natural gas to Spain, with 17.2% of the total for the month. However, the volume of gas from Russia to the country was lower than in January, when it reached 6,372 GWh. Much of this natural gas is destined for other countries, as Spain has a powerful regasification infrastructure.



In the second month of the year, Algeria once again consolidated its role as the main supplier of natural gas to Spain, recovered at the start of 2023 after being ousted from this position last year by the United States, and with 7,481 GWh the African country supplied 23.5% of the total gas to the country.

In second place is the United States, with 7,189 GWh – 22.6% of the total. LNG was also imported from the United Kingdom this month for the first time since data has been available.



In February, net imports of natural gas fell by 21.2% compared with the same month last year, to 26,831 GWh. Both pipeline imports (-28.1%) and LNG imports (-18.5%) fell.



In the rolling year, net imports of natural gas amounted to 362,389 GWh, down 6.5% year-on-year. Meanwhile, natural gas imports fell by 16.0% in February compared to the same month in 2022 and stood at 31,825 GWh. 32.5% was imported via pipeline and the remaining 67.5% as LNG.



As for natural gas exports, they increased by 30.1% in February compared to the same month last year and stood at 4,994 GWh, of which 67.7% was exported via pipeline and the remaining 32.3% as LNG.



Italy was the main destination for natural gas exports, with 1,454 GWh and 29.1% of the total, followed by France (1,415 GWh, 28.3%).



In the rolling year, natural gas exports amounted to 73,187 GWh (+88.3% year-on-year), 64.3% by pipeline and the remaining 35.7% in the form of LNG.