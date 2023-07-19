Indra and Oesía team up to modernise new generation systems and services for Armed Forces, Police and Civil Guard

Link Securities| The Oesía group, a Spanish multinational company dedicated to industrial and digital engineering, and the technology and defence company Indra have signed a strategic collaboration agreement by which they will combine key technological capabilities to improve the global offer of new generation systems and services for the Spanish Armed Forces and Security Forces, which will improve the positioning of both companies in the international market and European programmes. The scope of the agreement covers the development of new systems and services related to command and control systems (C4I), air defence radars, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition systems (ISR and ISTAR) and on-board electronics.

In this regard, IDR’s CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos, said that the signing allows the company to add “capabilities among national defence companies”, as well as to take “a new step in the sector’s traction agenda”.

In addition, de los Mozos assured that the transformation of the industry “favours its competitiveness in the international ecosystem, promotes autonomy in the development of strategic technologies for our Armed Forces and results in a better positioning of the Spanish brand. For his part, Luis Furnells, executive president of the Oesía group, stressed that the agreement “ratifies its commitment to innovation, specialisation and the loyal collaboration of Spanish industry”. He also said that this will allow them to “advance and improve jointly and collaboratively in dual technologies and innovative and disruptive solutions”.

As a first Specific Agreement, both companies have decided to establish electronic warfare based on photonics technology. Photonics is a technology that affects a multiplicity of operating environments “dramatically improving performance in terms of both efficiency and effectiveness”.