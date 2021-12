Alphavalue |Indra has won an over 180 million euros contract to provide cutting edge technology for the new Eurofighter planes for the country’s airforce. It will also maintain the existing fleet, the company said on Wednesday.

Specifically, the Spanish IT services and consulting company will equip the 20 new Eurofighters in the Halcón Programme with the ESCAN radar with electronic scanning and the DASS (Defensive Aids Sub-System).