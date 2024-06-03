Top Stories

Investors expect €6.3 billion in dividends from Spanish listed companies up to July

TOPICS:
Madrid stock marketMadrid Stock Market

Posted By: The Corner 3rd June 2024

Spanish listed companies will distribute at least €6.3 billion in dividends to their shareholders in June and July, according to data compiled by Europa Press, with Iberdrola’s dividend, which will arrive a few days before the start of August, standing out.

Merlin will begin tomorrow with a distribution of €112.7 million, at a rate of €0.24 per share, while Elecnor will distribute €27.8 million on Tuesday with a payment of 0.32 shares. Almirall will also distribute its dividend of €0.19 on Tuesday, for a total distribution of €39.7 million.

On 14 June, Libertas 7, which will pay €0.02 per share (€438,280) and PharmaMar, which will distribute a dividend of €0.65 per share (€11.9 million).

On 17 June, Cellnex will pay a dividend, charged to the share premium reserve, of €0.1676 per share, for a total amount of €11.8 million.

On 20 June, Atresmedia, Acciona Energía and Telefónica will pay their shareholders a total of €1,062 million: Atresmedia will pay out €54.1 million (€0.24 per share); Acciona Energía will pay out €158.0 million (€0.48 per share); and Telefónica will pay out €850 million (€0.15 euros per share).

On 21 June, Ferrovial will pay out around €220 million at a rate of €0.3033 per share, while Ebro Foods will close June with a distribution of €0.66 per share (€101.5 million on 28 June).

In July, Insur and Endesa will start the month with a distribution of €0.15 (€2.8 million) and €0.5 (€529.3 million), respectively. On 3 July, Fluidra will distribute €57.6 million (€0.3 per share) and Gestamp, €44.4 million (€0.0773).

On 4 July, it will be Acciona (€4.85 per share, for a total amount of €266.0 million), Enagás (€1.044 per share and a total amount of €273.5 million) and Amadeus (€0.8 per share and €360 million).

CIE Automotive will pay €0.45 per share, up to €53.9 million, on 8 July, the same day on which Repsol will pay €0.5 per share, up to €608.6 million. Global Dominio will follow on 9 July, with a dividend of €0.09775 per share (€14.7 million).

On 10 July, Ercros will pay its shareholders a total of €8.7 million (€0.096 per share) and Rovi, €59.6 million (€1.1037 per share).

Indra will continue, with a dividend of €0.25 per share (€44.1 million) on 11 July, while Lingotes Especiales and Vidrala will distribute €0.4 (€4.0 million) and €0.386 (€12.4 million) respectively.

Miquel y Costas will distribute a total of €4.9 million on 18 July and Acerinox, €77.2 million one day later, on 19 July. Iberdrola will close the season with a payment of €2,235 million, at a rate of €0.348 per share, on 29 July.

DIVIDENDS UNTIL MARCH

Up to the first quarter, listed companies had already distributed €3,150 million, 29% more than in the same period of 2023, according to data from Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME). In fact, they surpassed the dividends distributed between January and March 2022, but fell slightly short of the €3.7 billion they distributed in 2021.

Indra will continue, with a dividend of €0.25 per share (€44.1 million) on 11 July, while Lingotes Especiales and Vidrala will distribute €0.4 (€4.0 million) and €0.386 (€12.4 million) respectively.

Miquel y Costas will distribute a total of €4.9 million on 18 July and Acerinox, €77.2 million one day later, on 19 July. Iberdrola will close the season with a payment of €2,235 million, at a rate of €0.348 per share, on 29 July.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.