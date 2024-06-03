Investors expect €6.3 billion in dividends from Spanish listed companies up to July

Spanish listed companies will distribute at least €6.3 billion in dividends to their shareholders in June and July, according to data compiled by Europa Press, with Iberdrola’s dividend, which will arrive a few days before the start of August, standing out.

Merlin will begin tomorrow with a distribution of €112.7 million, at a rate of €0.24 per share, while Elecnor will distribute €27.8 million on Tuesday with a payment of 0.32 shares. Almirall will also distribute its dividend of €0.19 on Tuesday, for a total distribution of €39.7 million.

On 14 June, Libertas 7, which will pay €0.02 per share (€438,280) and PharmaMar, which will distribute a dividend of €0.65 per share (€11.9 million).

On 17 June, Cellnex will pay a dividend, charged to the share premium reserve, of €0.1676 per share, for a total amount of €11.8 million.

On 20 June, Atresmedia, Acciona Energía and Telefónica will pay their shareholders a total of €1,062 million: Atresmedia will pay out €54.1 million (€0.24 per share); Acciona Energía will pay out €158.0 million (€0.48 per share); and Telefónica will pay out €850 million (€0.15 euros per share).

On 21 June, Ferrovial will pay out around €220 million at a rate of €0.3033 per share, while Ebro Foods will close June with a distribution of €0.66 per share (€101.5 million on 28 June).

In July, Insur and Endesa will start the month with a distribution of €0.15 (€2.8 million) and €0.5 (€529.3 million), respectively. On 3 July, Fluidra will distribute €57.6 million (€0.3 per share) and Gestamp, €44.4 million (€0.0773).

On 4 July, it will be Acciona (€4.85 per share, for a total amount of €266.0 million), Enagás (€1.044 per share and a total amount of €273.5 million) and Amadeus (€0.8 per share and €360 million).

CIE Automotive will pay €0.45 per share, up to €53.9 million, on 8 July, the same day on which Repsol will pay €0.5 per share, up to €608.6 million. Global Dominio will follow on 9 July, with a dividend of €0.09775 per share (€14.7 million).

On 10 July, Ercros will pay its shareholders a total of €8.7 million (€0.096 per share) and Rovi, €59.6 million (€1.1037 per share).

Indra will continue, with a dividend of €0.25 per share (€44.1 million) on 11 July, while Lingotes Especiales and Vidrala will distribute €0.4 (€4.0 million) and €0.386 (€12.4 million) respectively.

Miquel y Costas will distribute a total of €4.9 million on 18 July and Acerinox, €77.2 million one day later, on 19 July. Iberdrola will close the season with a payment of €2,235 million, at a rate of €0.348 per share, on 29 July.

DIVIDENDS UNTIL MARCH

Up to the first quarter, listed companies had already distributed €3,150 million, 29% more than in the same period of 2023, according to data from Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME). In fact, they surpassed the dividends distributed between January and March 2022, but fell slightly short of the €3.7 billion they distributed in 2021.

