Investors Snap Up Coliving Assets in Spain

Investors, both funds and institutional investors, are snapping up “coliving” assets in Spain, according to the daily Expansion.

Investment in this new type of asset class shot up to 430 million euros in the first half of 2022, almost five times more than in the whole of 2021, the newspaper said.

Coliving, a flexible residential model where spaces and services are shared, is gathering momentum both amongst tenants and investors. Whatsmore, international firms, like US property investment manager Greystar and US investment firm Blackstone, are focusing on the good growth prospects offered by the Spanish market.

Property consultant CBRE said in its June report “Living” that it estimates growth of 400% in available beds in the period 2022-2024. Of this total, it expects 75% to be outside the first ringroads in Madrid, Barcelona and Málaga.