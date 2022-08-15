After this August long- weekend in Spain AENA is only 5% off pre-Covid figures

Link Securities | According to figures made available to Europa Press by the company, the airlines in AENA’s airport network expect to have operated 24.835 flights over this August long-weekend. This represents just 5.5% less than in the same period of 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic. Saturday was seen as the day with the biggest number of operations, with a total of 6.311 flights scheduled, followed by Friday with 6.269. On Sunday, 6.203 operations were estimated. The least busy day would be today, Monday 15 August, with 6.052 flights.

The six airports with more operations over these days will be, in principle, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona-El Prat, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante Elche-Miguel Hernández and Gran Canaria. Of those mentioned, only two will beat 2019 figures for this August long-weekend: Palma de Mallorca airport (0.34% more than 2019) and Gran Canaria airport (+2.7%).

Meanwhile, according to the daily Cinco Dias, AENA’s airports closed the month of July with 27 million passengers. This means that 92% of the traffic registered in July 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, has already been recovered.