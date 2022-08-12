Siemens Gamesa will supply 14 turbines to the Philippines after its first renewable energies auction

Link Securities | Siemens Gamesa said in a statement that it has finalised a new agreement with Acen Corporation for the supply of 14 SG 5.0-145 turbine units to the Philippines. The deal comes in the wake of the first renewable energies’ auction in that country.

This order comes after the same client last year signed up for the country’s biggest wind energy project, the 160 MW wind farm Pagudpud in Baloi and Caunayan. This project happened after the country’s wind industry started up again in 2021 after being suspended for various years. It is hoped that the 70 MW Capa wind farm, located in Caparispisan, in the province of Ilocos Norte, is completed and begins operations in the first quarter of 2024.

Siemens Gamesa has also secured a five-year contract to supply operational and maintenance services for this project.