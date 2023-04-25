Top Stories

Court ruling allows Avangrid (81.5% Iberdrola) to continue construction of power line between US and Canada

As reported by Europa Press, Avangrid, the US subsidiary of Iberdrola (IBE), has won a court battle in the United States for a large power line that would transport renewable energy between Canada and the New England region (United States). A Maine jury has granted a reprieve for Avangrid’s proposed $1 billion (around €911.4 million) New England Clean Energy Connect (Nec) transmission line.

The transmission line between Quebec (Canada) and Maine will provide 1,200 MW of renewable hydropower to the New England grid in Lewiston (Maine), enough to meet the demand of more than one million homes. According to the decision announced on Thursday, the line’s developer acted in good faith by continuing construction before a state referendum to block the project. As a result, the developers of this project can resume construction and are already evaluating their next steps.

