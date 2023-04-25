Spread between UST 1M and 3M spreads widens to new all-time highs (c160bps)

The spread between UST 1M and 3M has widened to new all-time highs (c160bps). October 2008, shortly after the Lehman bankruptcy, was the last time the spread was this wide. On top of this, US 1Y CDS also reached new highs last week.

