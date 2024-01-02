Top Stories

2023 ends with petrol prices in Spain at lowest average in almost two years

The Corner 2nd January 2024

BancaMarch: Gasoline has said goodbye to 2023 in Spain at its lowest average price level in almost two years. Three days to go before the end of the year, petrol was averaging €1.532 per litre this week, the lowest level in 2023 and in almost two years, as only in the week of 20 January 2022 was the price lower than this.

On the other hand, and still according to the European Union Oil Bulletin, the price of diesel was being paid last week at levels of €1.493 per litre and, although this was not the lowest price for the year – between the end of April and the beginning of July the price was lower – it does represent a notable change.

Nevertheless, prices remain at historically very high levels, almost unthinkable before the outbreak of the pandemic or the invasion of Ukraine, and which have caused an inflationary escalation unknown in decades.

