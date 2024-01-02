Council of Ministers authorises Apollo fund’s takeover bid for Applus+

Alphavalue: In relation to the application for authorisation of the voluntary takeover bid made by Manzana Spain Bidco (Bidder) for all the shares of Applus+ (APPS), which was admitted for processing by the CNMV on 17 July 2023, Applus hereby states that the Council of Ministers resolved, at its meeting of 27 December 2023, following a favourable report from the Foreign Investment Board, to authorise unconditionally the foreign investment of the Bidder and its final investor in Applus.

The authorisation of the foreign investment resulting from the Offer has been granted in accordance with the provisions of article 7 bis of Law 19/2003, of 4 July, on the legal regime governing the movement of capital and economic transactions abroad and on certain measures for the prevention of money laundering and Royal Decree 571/2023, of 4 July, on foreign investments.