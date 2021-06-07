Public Works Tenders In Spain Could Rebound 41% This Year To 2010 Levels

Seopan, the employers’ association of large construction companies and infrastructure concessionaires, estimates that public construction tenders in Spain will grow by 41.5% in 2021 to 20.17 billion euros. This would be almost 6 billion euros more than a year earlier and mean a recovery of the levels of 2010.

Moreover, taking into account the current pace, it calculates that awarding could close the year with an increase of 12.4% to 7.9 billion euros. This would mean 877 million euros more than in 2020 and a return to 2011 values.

Indeed, public procurement in the first four months of this year soared 73.3% compared to the same period in 2020 – when it was fully impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – to 6.7 billion euros .

However, between January and April, public works procurement was 59.1% lower than in the same period in 2020.

According to the employers’ statistics, government procurement rose by 160% to 2.1 billion. Meanwhile, the increase was 79.3% in the case of local administration to 2.6 billion, and 22% in the autonomous communities with 1.9 billion.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda accounted for 24.5% of tenders up to April with almost 1.65 billion euros, more than double the amount of a year earlier.

The largest amount was awarded to Adif with 1.01 billion euros, seven times more than a year earlier. This was followed by the Directorate General of Roads with 335 million euros, 54.6% more, the Port Authorities with 132 million euros, 14% less, and Aena with 122.5 million euros, 26.6% more than in 2020.

By type of work, civil works totalled 4.3 billion, 60% more, and building works 2.3 billion, 104.7% more.

The largest amount tendered was in Catalonia with 1.09 billion, 95.3% more than a year earlier.