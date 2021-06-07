Top Stories

Public Works Tenders In Spain Could Rebound 41% This Year To 2010 Levels

TOPICS:
obras 11 1000x528 777x400 1

Posted By: The Corner 7th June 2021

Seopan, the employers’ association of large construction companies and infrastructure concessionaires, estimates that public construction tenders in Spain will grow by 41.5% in 2021 to 20.17 billion euros. This would be almost 6 billion euros more than a year earlier and mean a recovery of the levels of 2010.

Moreover, taking into account the current pace, it calculates that awarding could close the year with an increase of 12.4% to 7.9 billion euros. This would mean 877 million euros more than in 2020 and a return to 2011 values.

Indeed, public procurement in the first four months of this year soared 73.3% compared to the same period in 2020 – when it was fully impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – to 6.7 billion euros .

However, between January and April, public works procurement was 59.1% lower than in the same period in 2020.

According to the employers’ statistics, government procurement rose by 160% to 2.1 billion. Meanwhile, the increase was 79.3% in the case of local administration to 2.6 billion, and 22% in the autonomous communities with 1.9 billion.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda accounted for 24.5% of tenders up to April with almost 1.65 billion euros, more than double the amount of a year earlier.

The largest amount was awarded to Adif with 1.01 billion euros, seven times more than a year earlier. This was followed by the Directorate General of Roads with 335 million euros, 54.6% more, the Port Authorities with 132 million euros, 14% less, and Aena with 122.5 million euros, 26.6% more than in 2020.

By type of work, civil works totalled 4.3 billion, 60% more, and building works 2.3 billion, 104.7% more.

The largest amount tendered was in Catalonia with 1.09 billion, 95.3% more than a year earlier.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.