Renfe president and ADIF former president leave posts over scandal of trains too big for tunnels

The president of Renfe, Isaías Táboas, and the Secretary of State for Transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera (former president of ADIF, the company that owns the railway network) have left their posts yesterday, after the major scandal that Renfe, to cover the service of the Spanish north coast, had ordered 31 trains with such dimensions that they did not fit through the tunnels of the route: https://bit.ly/3YSJvIj

The fact was announced by the constructor who won the contract almost two years ago but was kept secret until the news broke, which has finally claimed two dismissals on the day that the Transport Minister, Raquel Sánchez, had a meeting with the socialist president of Asturias, Barbón, and the president of Cantabria, Revilla, who governs with the support of the PSOE.

After several weeks of the affair, which has been causing the Socialist Party to lose votes in both regions, Moncloa came to the conclusion that action had to be taken. The final objective was to protect the Asturian president, the Socialist Adrián Barbón, and the Cantabrian Miguel Ángel Revilla, whom they support in the government. All because the social attrition for both regional leaders and for the central government itself is increasing.