Retail sales in Spain slow down in November, rising by 3.7%

Posted By: The Corner 31st December 2025

CdM | Retail sales in November rose by 3.7% year-on-year, which is seven tenths of a percentage point below the previous month’s rate, according to data provided by the National Statistics Institute (INE). This marks the 17th consecutive month of growth in turnover.

At constant prices, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, retail sales in November were up 6% on the same month last year. This rate was 2.1 points higher than in October.

By distribution channel, there were year-on-year increases across the board. The largest sales increases were in large chains (8%), ahead of large stores (2.6%), small chains (1.4%), e-commerce (1.2%) and single-location businesses (0.9%).

By product, retail turnover in food increased by 1.6% and that of other products rose by 5.9%. Sales at service stations grew by 5.5%.

By autonomous community, sales rose at an annual rate in 16 and fell in one: Navarre (down 0.3%). Meanwhile, the Valencian Community (8.2%), Ceuta and Melilla (7.9% and 7.3%, respectively) and Murcia (5.4%) saw the biggest increases.

In terms of employment, employment in the retail sector recorded a 0.9% change in November compared to the same month in 2024. This rate was similar to that recorded in October. Thus, employment has accumulated 51 months of consecutive year-on-year increases.

Large chains (2.3%), large stores (1.9%) and single-location companies (0.4%) had the largest year-on-year increases in employment in October.

Meanwhile, in terms of monthly variation, between November and October, retail sales increased by 1%. This rate was one point higher than the previous month. By distribution mode, large chains saw the biggest increase (2.8%). The general index excluding petrol stations registered a monthly rate of 1%. By product, food increased by 0.4% and other products by 1.6%.

