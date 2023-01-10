Spain (12.4%), still at the head of unemployment in Europe (6.5%)

Eurostat has released employment data for Europe, and among the EU-27, the highest unemployment rates were in Spain (12.4%), Greece (11.4%) and Italy (7.8%). In contrast, the lowest unemployment figures were observed in the Czech Republic (2.7%), Poland and Germany (3% each).



The European indicator remains at an all-time low of 6.5%, while Spain doubles the rate and is the country with the highest unemployment, with a rate of 12.4%.



According to the data, unemployment in the euro area remained stable, and remains at its lowest level among the Nineteen in the entire historical series dating back to 1998, at a rate of 6.5%. This is nine tenths of a percentage point below the pre-pandemic level. In addition, in the European Union as a whole, the unemployment rate in November was also at an all-time low of 6%, the lowest level among the EU-27.



The EU statistics office put the number of unemployed in the EU at 12.950 million in November 2022, of whom 10.849 million were in the euro area, which represents a monthly increase of 10,000 unemployed in the EU as a whole but a decrease of 2,000 in the euro area. And when compared with November 2021, the number of jobless fell by 875,000 in the EU and by 846,000 in the euro area.

Among the under-25s, the unemployment rate in the euro area increased by one tenth of a percentage point in November to 15.1%, and in the EU as a whole it went from 15% in October to 15.1% in November. Thus, Spain’s youth unemployment rate was 32.3%, the highest among the EU-27, ahead of Greece’s 31.3% and Italy’s 23%.