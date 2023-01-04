Spain: Electricity demand down 6.7% in December

Spanish electricity demand fell by 6.7% in December compared to the same month of the previous year and after discounting the effects of temperature and working hours. In gross terms, demand is estimated at 20,437 GWh, 7.2% lower than in December 2021.

Generation from renewable energy sources accounted for 45.1% of the mix in December. In December, wind energy was the main generation technology in our country. Its production accounted for 25.3% of the total (5,661 GWh). For its part, solar photovoltaic power, with 1,098 GWh recorded in December, reached a share of 4.9%.



Over the whole of 2022, renewable production accounted for 42.2% of the national mix, with wind being the second largest source of generation (22.2% of the total) and solar photovoltaic the fourth (10.1%).



For the year as a whole, wind production (61,255 GWh) was 1.2% higher than in 2021, setting a new all-time high, while annual photovoltaic production, at 27,830 GWh, was 32.6% higher than in the whole of the previous year, also setting an all-time high.



Hydroelectric energy closed 2022 with its lowest electricity production in the last three decades due to the lack of rainfall.

For the year as a whole, demand is estimated at 250,596 GWh, 2.3% less than in 2021. After correcting for the influence of the calendar and temperatures, demand was 3.2% lower than in 2021.





