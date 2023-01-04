Top Stories

Spain: Electricity demand down 6.7% in December

TOPICS:
elecnor eolica

Posted By: The Corner 4th January 2023

Spanish electricity demand fell by 6.7% in December compared to the same month of the previous year and after discounting the effects of temperature and working hours. In gross terms, demand is estimated at 20,437 GWh, 7.2% lower than in December 2021.

Generation from renewable energy sources accounted for 45.1% of the mix in December. In December, wind energy was the main generation technology in our country. Its production accounted for 25.3% of the total (5,661 GWh). For its part, solar photovoltaic power, with 1,098 GWh recorded in December, reached a share of 4.9%.

Over the whole of 2022, renewable production accounted for 42.2% of the national mix, with wind being the second largest source of generation (22.2% of the total) and solar photovoltaic the fourth (10.1%).

For the year as a whole, wind production (61,255 GWh) was 1.2% higher than in 2021, setting a new all-time high, while annual photovoltaic production, at 27,830 GWh, was 32.6% higher than in the whole of the previous year, also setting an all-time high.

Hydroelectric energy closed 2022 with its lowest electricity production in the last three decades due to the lack of rainfall.

For the year as a whole, demand is estimated at 250,596 GWh, 2.3% less than in 2021. After correcting for the influence of the calendar and temperatures, demand was 3.2% lower than in 2021.



About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.