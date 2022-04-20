Spain Removes The Mask 699 Days Later

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday removed the obligation to wear a face mask indoors. It does so 699 days after the Government established, for the first time on 21 May 2020, the mandatory use of this protection both indoors and outdoors.

Since then, entry to bars, shopping centres, banks and supermarkets has been linked to the compulsory use of a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A necessity that, as of this Wednesday and after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), will be history.

The withdrawal of the mask that will be approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers has some caveats. Its use will continue to be compulsory on public transport (with no exceptions), in old people’s homes and in health centres: from hospitals and surgeries to pharmacies.

In workplaces, it will be up to the human resources services of each centre to decide whether or not a mask should be worn. They will have as their only guide the advice of the Ministry’s Warning Board, which advises the use of masks whenever the 1.5 metre distance and adequate ventilation of the room are not respected.