Spain Welcomes 7.5 Mn Tourists In June, More Than triple vs yr-earlier

Posted By: The Corner 3rd August 2022

Spain welcomed 7.5 million international tourists in June, more than tripling the figure recorded in 2021 of 2.2 million, according to the National Statistics Institute on Tuesday.

Tourism spending in June totalled 8.933 million euros, up 271.3% year-on-year.

The UK was the country of residence of the largest number of visitors to Spain, namely 1.8 million, representing 24.2% of the total and a 1.165,9% increase on June 2021. Germany and France followed, in that order, as the countries which sent the most tourists, with year-on-year increases of 125.8% and 97.4% respectively.

In the six months to June, the number of tourists visiting Spain rose 457% to over 30.2 million.

