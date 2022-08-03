Top Stories

Acciona wins €258 M contract in Chile to design and build desalination plant

Posted By: The Corner 3rd August 2022

Link Securities | Acciona has won a 258 million euros contract to design and build a sea water desalination plant in Chile, according to Europa Press.

The new plant will be located in Puerto Patache de Collahuasi, 70 kms south of the city of Iquique. The project forms part of the “Infrastructure Development and Productive Capacity Improvement” plan for the mining company Doña Inés de Collahuasi (CMDIC)’s operations. It also involves Acciona operating and maintaining the plant for two years, extendable to three.

