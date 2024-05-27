Top Stories

Spain’s industrial cost disinflation continues with -0.2% monthly drop in April

TOPICS:
Spain industrial production

Posted By: The Corner 27th May 2024

March | Industrial production costs continue to fall in Spain, albeit at a slower pace. April’s data showed a -0.2% monthly fall in industrial production prices, bringing the year-on-year decline in industrial costs to -6.6% from -8.2% previously. With this figure, producer prices have now fallen for more than a year (they entered negative territory in March last year), while in terms of the underlying rate (excluding energy), industrial cost inflation registered zero growth in April. Disinflation continues on the industrial cost side.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.