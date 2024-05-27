Spain’s industrial cost disinflation continues with -0.2% monthly drop in April

March | Industrial production costs continue to fall in Spain, albeit at a slower pace. April’s data showed a -0.2% monthly fall in industrial production prices, bringing the year-on-year decline in industrial costs to -6.6% from -8.2% previously. With this figure, producer prices have now fallen for more than a year (they entered negative territory in March last year), while in terms of the underlying rate (excluding energy), industrial cost inflation registered zero growth in April. Disinflation continues on the industrial cost side.