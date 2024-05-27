Top Stories

Sacyr and OHLA among shortlisted bidders in tender for toll road concession in Peru with €950m investment

Link Securities | Sacyr (SCYR) and OHLA (OHLA), together with five other rivals, have been shortlisted in a tender in Peru for a toll road concession that will require an investment of $1,026 million (around €950 million). This is the “Longitudinal de la Sierra Tramo 4” project, which includes the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of 965 kilometres of toll roads over a concession period of 25 years. The Spanish companies are bidding alone and separately against Chinese and local firms.

