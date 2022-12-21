Top Stories

Spain’s renewables capacity rose almost 30% in November with respect to 2021(4,7 vs 3 GW)

Posted By: The Corner 21st December 2022

Norbolsa | Redeia (RED) has published its data for November 2022 regarding monthly installed capacity in Spain. The figure for renewables capacity in the year was significant, 4,7 GW (almost 30% higher than the total installed capacity in 2021) vs 3 GW for the same dates in 2021 (1.6x).

Opinion: November was a somewhat disappointing month, adding just 208 new MW of renewable capacity (167 MW of solar and 41 MW of wind). With that, Spain will have to make a final push in the last month of the year if it wants to reach the objective established of 5,5-6 GW of new renewable installations for the year.

