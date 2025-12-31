Top Stories

Spanish inflation moderates 1/10 of a percentage point in December and closes 2025 with average of 2.7%

TOPICS:
inflacion precios

Posted By: The Corner 31st December 2025

CdM | The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 2.9% in the last month of the year, representing a moderation of one tenth of a percentage point in the year-on-year rate thanks to the fall in fuel costs, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Inflation thus closed 2025 with an average of 2.7%, one tenth of a percentage point below the previous year.

17671741960938140502624647821088

Specifically, as they explain, the December trend is mainly due to the fall in the prices of fuel and lubricants for personal vehicles, compared to the increase in the same month of 2024. Also, although to a lesser extent, leisure and culture prices rose, but less than in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages had an upward effect, with prices rising more than in December last year.

For its part, the estimated annual rate of change in core inflation, i.e. the general index excluding unprocessed food and energy products, remains at 2.6%. Thus, in 2025, average core inflation stands at 2.3%, compared to 2.9% last year.

As for the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), it fell by two tenths of a percentage point in December to stand at 3%. The estimated annual rate of core HICP inflation stands at 2.8%.

The final inflation figures for December will be published by the INE on 15 January.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.