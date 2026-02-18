Top Stories

Spanish Public Debt Grew by 4.8% in 2025, Accounting for 100% of GDP

18th February 2026

According to data released by the Bank of Spain (BdE), Spain’s public debt increased by 4.8% in 2025 compared to 2024 (an increase of €78.108 billion), reaching €1,698,681 million. This represents a new record high for a year-end closing, although the figure remained below the monthly record of €1,709,330 million registered last September.

Consequently, the total debt for all Public Administrations closed 2025 at 100.8% of GDP, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the 2024 figure.

Breakdown by Administration

  • Central Government: Debt grew by €75.630 billion (+5.1%) to €1,549,087 million, representing 91.9% of GDP.
  • Autonomous Communities: Debt increased by €5.936 billion (+1.8%) to €341,880 million, accounting for 20.3% of GDP.
  • Local government debt decreased by EUR 2,082 million compared to 2024 (-9.1%), falling to EUR 20,773 million, which represents 1.2% of GDP.
  • Social Security administration debt rose by EUR 10,006 million to EUR 136,179 million (+7.9%), accounting for 8.1% of GDP.

At the close of 2025, the bulk of Spanish public debt was held in long-term securities (EUR 1,440,620 million), while the remainder was distributed among loans (EUR 177,472 million), short-term securities (EUR 75,074 million), and cash and deposits (EUR 5,515 million).

