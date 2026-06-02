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Spanish Stock Market traded €42.277 billion in May, up 32.7%

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Posted By: The Corner 2nd June 2026

The Spanish stock market traded €42.277 billion in equities last May, representing a 32.7% increase compared to the volume recorded in the same month of the previous year, according to the monthly report on markets operated by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) published yesterday.

Although the trading volume in May fell by 3.8% compared to April, the accumulated total for the first five months of the year already reaches €216.913 billion, up 38.7%.

In the year-to-date figures, the number of equity transactions rose by 13.7% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 16.78 million.

Regarding fixed income trading, secondary market turnover stood at €15.257 billion in May, which implies a 74.2% increase compared to the same month in 2025 and an 18.7% rise compared to April. In the cumulative total for the first five months, fixed income recorded a 55.9% increase, reaching €68.382 billion.

The number of fixed income operations stood at 1,901 transactions in May, 37.3% more than in the same month of the previous year and 27.4% higher than in April. Throughout the first five months, the number of operations reached 8,428, a 10.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.