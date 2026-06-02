Spanish Stock Market traded €42.277 billion in May, up 32.7%

The Spanish stock market traded €42.277 billion in equities last May, representing a 32.7% increase compared to the volume recorded in the same month of the previous year, according to the monthly report on markets operated by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) published yesterday.

Although the trading volume in May fell by 3.8% compared to April, the accumulated total for the first five months of the year already reaches €216.913 billion, up 38.7%.

In the year-to-date figures, the number of equity transactions rose by 13.7% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 16.78 million.

Regarding fixed income trading, secondary market turnover stood at €15.257 billion in May, which implies a 74.2% increase compared to the same month in 2025 and an 18.7% rise compared to April. In the cumulative total for the first five months, fixed income recorded a 55.9% increase, reaching €68.382 billion.

The number of fixed income operations stood at 1,901 transactions in May, 37.3% more than in the same month of the previous year and 27.4% higher than in April. Throughout the first five months, the number of operations reached 8,428, a 10.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025.