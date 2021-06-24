Telefónica Opens The Door To A 4-Day Working Week, With A 15% Pay Cut

Telefónica España and trade unions, UGT and CCOO, signed an agreement on Tuesday to extend their Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was due to end this year, until 31 December 2022. The extension includes a 1% wage increase and a bonus of 300 euros to be received in October 2022.

The agreement will also serve to consolidate Telefónica España’s new ways of working, with two voluntary teleworking days a week for the 10,000 employees who can telework. In the case of groups with special attention and dedication to B2B customers in person, as well as professionals in roles of special responsibility – around 5,000 – the company plans a pioneering Smart Work model in our country. This will allow these employees to decide, under their own responsibility and in coordination with their direct manager, where they will carry out their activity from.

For the first time, the company and trade unions have agreed to include in the Agreement a pilot programme, which will initially last for three months, for access to the subsidised flexible working day. In other words, workers can voluntarily request an extension of the weekend, making the weekly working day more flexible and concentrating work activity from Monday to Thursday (32 hours). This will entail a 15% reduction in wages.

From July onwards, professionals who wish to do so may express their interest in participating in the pilot scheme, which will begin in October. The company wants to test the model in order to later decide on its continuity and consolidate this flexibility measure.

“We are a brave and pioneering company in terms of working conditions in Spain, both in terms of how ambitious the measures are and the volume of employees affected. We want to contribute to creating a balance between professional and personal life and have a decisive influence on building a better society. We are convinced we will emerge from this situation stronger as a team, better connected and more committed,” Emilio Gayo, Chairman of Telefónica España has said.