The First Renewables Auction For 2022 Might Be Held In April For A Total Of 500 MW

Banco Sabadell | The government has launched for public consultation (until 21 January) the proposed resolution for convening a new renewables auction, which is included in the calendar established for the period 2020-2025. It will be held foreseeably in April for a total of 500 Mw distributed between: (i) 200 MW solar thermoelectric; (ii) 140 Mw solar photovoltaic (installations > 5Mw); (iii) 140 Mw biomass; and (iv) 20 Mw other technologies.

Valuation: News which has limited impact given that: (i) the resolution is still in public consultation; (ii) it’s an auction which was on the cards; and (iii) the volume is within that established in the calendar. We will have to wait until the definitive resolution is published to know the details of the call. According to the planned calendar, there would still be 1.500 Mw of renewables and 1.600 Mw of photovoltaic to be auctioned during 2022. We recall that the government plans to auction 20 Gw between 2020 and 2025 (8,5 Gw of wind energy and 10Gw of solar energy). So with this announced auction, 34% of the commited offer would be met.